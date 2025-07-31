Thursday, July 31, 2025
It’s official: June was the rainiest month ever recorded in Mexico

By MND Staff
A man with an umbrella rides a bicycle in the rain in Mexico City
While central and southern states received vast quantities of rain in June, precipitation remained scarce in northwestern states. (Rogelio Morales/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico received more rain in June than any other month on record, according to data from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The SMN, part of the National Water Commission (Conagua), reported that average accumulated rainfall across Mexico in June was 155.5 millimeters (6.12 inches).

That is the highest average national total for any month since Conagua began recording monthly rainfall totals in 1941. Last month superseded June of 2024 as the rainiest month on record in Mexico.

In contrast, June of 2023 was an extremely dry month, with an average accumulated national rainfall of just 39.2 millimeters, 60.7% below the average precipitation in the month of June between 1991 and 2020.

The national rainfall total in June this year was 55.7 millimeters, or 55.8%, higher than the average over that three-decade period.

Rain brought by Hurricane Erick, which made landfall in Oaxaca last month, and other storms, contributed to the high levels of precipitation in Mexico in June.

Jalisco and Guanajuato area water reservoirs rebound after heavy rains

The day Erick made landfall — June 18 — was the rainiest day in Mexico in June.

The rain last month helped to replenish many of Mexico’s most important reservoirs.

Mexico’s rainiest and driest states in June 

According to the SMN data, the five states that recorded the highest rainfall totals in June were:

  • Morelos: 466 millimeters
  • Chiapas: 422.3 mm
  • Veracruz: 389.8 mm
  • Colima: 389.3 mm
  • Guerrero: 347.5 mm

The states with the lowest rainfall totals in June were:

  • Baja California Sur: 3.5 mm
  • Baja California: 5.4 mm
  • Coahuila: 28.3 mm
  • Sonora: 34.5 mm
  • Nuevo León: 64.9 mm

Those five states are all located in the north of Mexico, where drought remains a problem.

With reports from El Heraldo de México, Infobae and Meteored  

