Kidnappers were making a successful getaway—until they made illegal turn

News

A suspicious traffic cop gave the victim an opportunity to call for help

A kidnapping in Mexico City was foiled yesterday when the kidnappers took a wrong turn.

Four people seized a 59-year-old car salesman from his home yesterday evening in the borough of Gustavo A. Madero.

The victim’s family reported the incident, but it wasn’t the report that solved the crime.

The kidnappers’ Buick Enclave drew the attention of traffic police by making an illegal turn, so they ordered it to stop.

“[The driver] told me he was taking his father-in-law to the doctor, but it seemed suspicious so I asked him to step out of the vehicle, and at the same time asked my partner for back-up,” the officer told the newspaper Milenio.

The kidnapping victim seized the opportunity and shouted that he was being kidnapped. As second officer approached the SUV one of the occupants drew a gun on her.

But she was faster and shot him twice, in the shoulder and the hand.

Two of the kidnappers fled the scene but the other two, including the injured man, were taken into custody.

The car salesman victim made it through the ordeal unscathed and was transported to a nearby prosecutor’s office where he filed a formal complaint.

Source: Milenio (sp)