For Kings Day, a Oaxaca boy gives away a table full of toys

Kings Day is the traditional day for giving gifts in Mexico and many children look forward to receiving them. But an 8-year-old Oaxaca boy took the spirit of giving to a whole new level on Thursday.

Alessandro Vendrell of Oaxaca city set up a table full of toys outside his home and posted a sign: “I’ll give you a toy if you need it. Take one.”

More than three dozen toys, from cars and tractors to superheroes and — well, even more cars covered the table.

The photo appeared in a post on the Facebook page of the Oaxaca newspaper Central Q Noticias and generated more than 100 complimentary comments and 500 shares in just a few hours.

“My respects,” said one commenter. “This indeed is the true future of Mexico.”

Mexico News Daily