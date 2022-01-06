News
Alessandro and his Kings Day gifts Alessandro and his Kings Day gifts for children who might want a toy.

For Kings Day, a Oaxaca boy gives away a table full of toys

Most children look forward to receiving gifts on January 6. Alessandro Vendrell chose to give them

Published on Thursday, January 6, 2022

Kings Day is the traditional day for giving gifts in Mexico and many children look forward to receiving them. But an 8-year-old Oaxaca boy took the spirit of giving to a whole new level on Thursday.

Alessandro Vendrell of Oaxaca city set up a table full of toys outside his home and posted a sign: “I’ll give you a toy if you need it. Take one.”

More than three dozen toys, from cars and tractors to superheroes and — well, even more cars covered the table.

The photo appeared in a post on the Facebook page of the Oaxaca newspaper Central Q Noticias and generated more than 100 complimentary comments and 500 shares in just a few hours.

“My respects,” said one commenter. “This indeed is the true future of Mexico.”

