Kites of many colors to soar over Querétaro next 2 weekends

The skies of Tequisquiapan, Querétaro, will be filled with colorful kites both big and small over the next two weekends during the town’s fifth annual kite festival.

Designated a Magical Town by tourism authorities and just a few hours north of Mexico City, Tequisquiapan is a popular weekend getaway for residents of the country’s capital, many of whom make the trek to sample the region’s renowned wines and cheeses.

But the next two weekends will be dedicated to reviving the inner child whose heart soars along with the kite held aloft by the breeze.

There will be workshops at which festivalgoers can make their own kites, as well as many pre-made kites of all colors, shapes and sizes for sale. Festival organizers will also fly super-sized kites to wow attendees of all ages.

Aside from the entertainment overhead, children will have fun on the ground, too, with the puppet shows, bouncy castles, face painting, clowns and other activities planned for the weekends.

But don’t worry, grown-ups. The festival is to be held at the Cava Bocanegra cheese cellar, site of the Festival Viva El Queso cheese and wine festival, so there will be lots of food and alcoholic beverages as well.

Live music is also featured, and the festival is pet friendly so the whole family can go.

The festival will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on February 15 and 16 and the following weekend, on the 22nd and 23rd. Tickets cost 75 pesos (US $4) and can be bought upon entering the festival (cash only). Kids under 1.2 meters enter free.

