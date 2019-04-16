Latin American’s biggest artisans’ fair now on in Michoacán

An artisans’ fair that has been dubbed the biggest in Latin America is now under way in Michoacán’s second largest city.

The Uruapan Tianguis Artesanal is hosting nearly 2,000 artisans from the state’s four ethnic groups — the Otomí, Nahua, Mazahua and Purhépecha — whose pottery, weaving, copper, carved wood and musical handicrafts will be displayed and sold until April 28.

More than one million pieces are on display.

Festivities began Friday with a 3 1/2-hour parade in which 63 organizations and 40 bands from 48 communities participated.

More than 50 cultural and artistic events are organized around the fair, including a contest among the artisans.

A total of 1,710 from 58 communities participated with 3,118 unique pieces, 207 of which were awarded a prize. Over one million pesos (US $54,600) was given away to the winners.

There is also a traditional Purhépecha food festival, where 15 women from 15 towns in Uruapan draw from their traditions and prepare meals using the same ingredients and artisanal tools their forebears used.

Source: Mi Morelia (sp)