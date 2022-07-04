Lion gives birth to 2 cubs in Veracruz animal sanctuary

News

A photo of one of the cubs, shared by the mayor of Orizaba.

The animal sanctuary in Orizaba, which houses some 550 animals, is open to the public

Two lion cubs are the newest members of an animal sanctuary in Veracruz after a lioness gave birth last month.

The mother and cubs were isolated for 10 days for their privacy at the Reserva del Río Orizaba (Orizaba River Reserve), a Wildlife Management Unit (UMA). They will join two cubs that were born at the sanctuary in October.

Orizaba Mayor Juan Manuel Diez Francos posted a photo of one of the cubs and credited staff at the sanctuary on social media on Thursday. “It fills me with pride to know that the conditions offered in Orizaba for the care of animals that cannot return to their natural habitats allow for the reproduction of species,” he said.

“Don’t forget to visit the Paseo del río [sanctuary]. The little ones are surely having fun …” Diez added.

The young cubs in a video shared by the Orizaba local government on Facebook.

In the post, Diez also announced that a new unit had been created at the sanctuary to provide improved care for dogs, cats and other animals.

The Reserva del Río Orizaba was created in 2010 and currently houses some 550 animals of 37 species that can be viewed by the public. Each animal wears a chip so that it can be closely monitored by staff.

The UMA has previously provided conditions for reproduction of endangered species, including jaguar, fallow deer and spider monkeys. It houses crocodiles, ostriches, llamas and tigers, among other wildlife.

With reports from El Sol de Orizaba and El Universal