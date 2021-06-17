Literary Sala to interview author Hallie Ephron in live online format

The San Miguel Literary Sala continues its June online series with an interview with New York Times bestselling author Hallie Ephron on June 20 in a live streaming format during which viewers will get a chance to “come up on stage” and talk briefly with the author.

Ephron, who has written 11 suspense novels, has literary genes: her parents, Henry and Phoebe Ephron, were screenwriters who moved to Beverly Hills from the east coast, and her three sisters, Nora, Delia and Amy, have all had prolific careers as screenwriters, novelists, journalists and film producers.

Ephron started writing novels later in life. Her last five books have all been finalists for the Mary Higgins Clark Award. Her book Never Tell a Lie was made into a movie for the Lifetime network in 2011. Her latest work, Careful What You Wish For, was described by the New York Journal of Books as “expertly crafted …”

It tells the story of a professional organizer married to a hoarder. Emily, the protagonist, discovers some surprising secrets in a storage unit that belonged to the deceased husband of one of her clients, which starts her on a hunt to discover the perpetrator of a crime.

Ephron will be interviewed for the Literary Sala by literary agent April Eberhardt. They will discuss Ephron’s writing career, her novels and her experiences growing up in a family of writers.

Replicating a Literary Sala in-person tradition, viewers will be encouraged at the interview’s end to interact individually with Ephron via the online conferencing format.

Eberhardt, a reader for The Best American Short Stories series published annually by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, founded her own literary agency in 2011 after spending 25 years as a corporate strategist and management consultant. She is a frequent presenter at writers’ conferences and serves on the advisory council of The American Library in Paris.

Tickets for the online interview, which takes place at 6 p.m. CDT, cost US $5–$50, with viewers encouraged to pay what they wish. To purchase tickets, visit the San Miguel Literary Sala website.