‘Look after my grandson:’ newborn found in pizza box

That was one official response to the discovery of a newborn baby on a sidewalk in Tlaltenango, Zacatecas, Thursday morning. The infant had been wrapped in blankets and placed inside a pizza box.

The child was accompanied by a handwritten note which read, “Take care of my grandson. My daughter died while giving birth and I don’t have [a way] to support him and I hope he has a better life and God forgive me.”

The 7-day-old baby was taken to hospital by Civil Protection agents for a medical evaluation.

The discovery has been making the rounds on social media after Civil Protection announced the child had been found and posted a photo of the note. “Life shapes you but it does not prepare you for situations like this,” the agency wrote on its Facebook page. Several people have expressed interest in adopting the infant.

Until then, Tlaltenango Mayor Miguel Ángel Varela Pinedo said he would be responsible for the baby’s expenses, and expressed regret that the child was abandoned for financial reasons.

“May your holy mother rest in peace and God forgive your grandmother for this, as the letter says,” he wrote on Facebook.

On Friday morning he announced that the infant has been christened Ángel Gabriel and was baptized last night in the name of the people of Tlaltenango. Varela asked the state governor to ensure that baby Ángel is adopted out to people from his region of the state.

Source: El Universal (sp)