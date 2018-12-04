News

Tourism, state and municipal officials have secured land on the La Paz-Cabo San Lucas highway

A residential development with 9,000 new homes for tourism sector workers and their families will be built in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, the state government has announced.

The development will be known as Ciudad Los Cabos (Los Cabos City) and will also feature parks, a school and a market, among other amenities.

The National Tourism Fund (Fonatur), working in conjunction with the Baja California government, Los Cabos municipal authorities and the federal Tourism Secretariat (Sectur), secured a parcel of federal land located next to the La Paz-Cabo San Lucas highway for the project.

A trust, authorized by Fonatur last week, will seek to attract investment for the development from both the private sector and public entities such as the National Workers’ Housing Fund (Infonavit).

The new government in Mexico City has expressed its support for the construction of dignified housing for Los Cabos tourism workers and will back the project.

Announcement of the new development follows the signing of an agreement between federal and state authorities on October 31 to collaborate. Baja California Sur Governor Carlos Mendoza Davis and former federal tourism secretary Enrique de la Madrid were honorary witnesses to the agreement.

Los Cabos, encompassing the twin towns of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, is located at the southern tip of the 1,200-kilometer-long Baja California peninsula.

It is one of Mexico’s premier tourist destinations but has been plagued by high levels of violent crime in recent years.

The Citizens’ Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, a Mexican non-governmental organization, ranked Los Cabos as the most violent city in the world last year but its finding was promptly rejected by the resort town’s private sector.

