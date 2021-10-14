Canadian tourists will flock to Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, in the final months of 2021, according to the head of the resort city’s tourism board.

Rodrigo Esponda Cascajeres, general director of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (Fiturca), said Tuesday that 150,000 Canadians are expected to visit between October and the end of the year.

“The high season for Canadian tourists in Los Cabos begins in October,” he said, adding that the frequency of flights from Vancouver and Calgary will increase to daily this month.

Esponda said those two cities are the biggest sources of Canadian visitors. He added that the frequency of flights from Toronto, which he described as another key source, will increase in November.

The tourism official also said that Canadian tourist numbers could match 2019 numbers this year.

“In comparison with 2019 we’re only down 15% in [airplane] seat numbers, we’ve reactivated 85% of the Canadian market but we think we could end the year with 100% of that market,” Esponda said.

The Fiturca chief said earlier this year that 10% of international tourists to Los Cabos are Canadians, adding that they tend to stay longer – 11 days on average – than United States and Mexican visitors.

On the Canadian government’s request, four Canadian airlines suspended flights to Mexico for much of the first half of the year as part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But flights slowly resumed in June and their frequency has increased in the second half of the year.

With reports from Milenio and BCS Noticias