Los Cabos will fine motorcyclists for carrying children

Municipal authorities in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, will impose fines on motorcyclists traveling with children, a councilor said yesterday.

“On the subject of motorcycles, traveling with minors is not allowed, either with the passenger at the front or the back,” Israel López Martínez said in an interview, explaining that the change in the law is a road safety measure.

He also said that adult passengers will be fined if they’re not wearing a helmet.

López, who is also the president of the municipal government’s legislative affairs committee, added that authorities have decided to modify an article of a transportation bylaw in order to explicitly state that “it is totally prohibited to use an electronic device while driving.”

That decision was taken, he said, because statistics show that the majority of car accidents are caused by distracted drivers.

In addition, López said that the law has been modified to make it illegal not to wear a seatbelt when traveling both in the front and rear seats of a motor vehicle.

Source: BCS Noticias (sp)