Dream Hotel Group announces luxury condo-hotel in Playa del Carmen

Dream Hotel Group announced Thursday that it will open a new luxury condo-hotel in Playa del Carmen in 2023.

The 220-room Emma & Elissa will be the company’s second property on Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

It will boast a number of luxury amenities such as a rooftop infinity pool with views of the Caribbean, a ground-level pool with a sundeck, lounge area and bar, a signature restaurant, beachfront café, fitness center and a club for children.

The condo-hotel will be built by Mexican developer Aldea Oceana Holdings, a partnership between Foro Construcciones and Grupo Proactivo.

Dreams Hotel Group had previously announced luxury hotel projects in San Miguel de Allende, the Valle de Guadalupe and Tulum.

“Grupo Proactivo and Aldea Oceana Holdings are top players in Mexico and the perfect partners to bring our vision of hospitality to life in the beautiful coastal resort town of Playa del Carmen,” said Jay Stein, CEO of Dream Hotel Group.

“[They] share our passion for creating new, fresh and authentic hotels, and we look forward to introducing a new luxury lifestyle experience to hotel guests and local residents alike in 2023.”

The company said the Emma & Elissa will be the first luxury property of its kind in Playa del Carmen.

Dream Hotel Group has 16 hotels around the world and over 20 more in development.

Source: Travel Pulse (en)