9 new luxury hotels to open in Los Cabos

The construction of at least nine new luxury hotels is under way in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.

The chains investing in the area include St. Regis, Four Seasons and Hyatt. They will add around 2,000 rooms to the 18,000 already available to tourists in Los Cabos.

The head of the Los Cabos Hotel Association (AHLC), Lilzi Orcí Fregoso, said some of the construction had already started and more would start in the coming months. “We have around nine properties. Some have already started and others haven’t, be we know that they will open eventually … it’s important to mention that they’re super luxury, which consolidates [Los Cabos] as a luxury destination,” she said.

Orcí said the majority of the developments will have their own wastewater treatment and desalination plants.

Tourism in Los Cabos suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, hotels were only allowed to operate at 30% capacity. However, the tourism industry was given a boost over the holiday weekend in late March when some hotels reached 84%, making it one of the best March holiday weekends on record.

Orcí also held high expectations for the whole of Spring Break and predicted 45,000 visitors would arrive in March, which would be the most successful Spring Break on record, more than twice as busy as the 20,000 tourists that visited over the same period in 2019, which was one of the best ever.

She added that the average room rate was above US $400 per night in March compared to $300 in February.

With reports from Diario El Independiente and El Sudcaliforniano