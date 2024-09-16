Monday, September 16, 2024
HomeNews
News

Mexican tourists injured in Peru bus crash

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
People in uniforms push on a bus that crashed on a mountainous road near Machu Picchu, Peru, while injured passengers sit and lie on the ground nearby.
At least 9 people were injured in when the tourist bus went off the road, falling to the switchback below. (Screenshot)

Four Mexicans were injured in a crash on Monday when a tourist bus plunged off a road near the ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu in Peru, the Mexican government said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) said on social media that four Mexicans sustained “multiple fractures” when the bus in which they were traveling crashed.

The bus went off the edge of a winding mountain road near Machu Picchu on Monday, amid foggy conditions.

At least five other tourists were also injured, but no deaths were immediately reported. Those injured were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

In a video posted to social media by the journalist Lourdes Mendoza, a Mexican who was on the bus said that three other Mexicans were seriously injured.

Speaking from a clinic, Jorge Polanco said that those three people — among whom is his wife — had broken their legs and hips.

“They don’t know how to treat them,” added Polanco, who was also injured, according to Mendoza’s post.

The news website Perú 21 reported that approximately 32 foreign and Peruvian nationals were on board the bus when it crashed onto a lower section of a winding road on Monday morning.

The bus was returning to the town of Aguas Calientes from Machu Picchu when the accident occurred, according to the bus company Consettur MachuPicchu.

According to witnesses cited by Perú 21, the bus driver’s sight was impeded by fog.

The SRE said that the Mexican Embassy in Peru was in contact with the injured Mexicans and would provide them with the assistance they require.

In another video posted to X by Mendoza, Polanco said that Peruvian authorities were “trying to transport those injured by train,” presumably to a better-equipped hospital.

However, “they’re not organized, no one knows what to do,” he said.

The town of Aguas Calientes is located northwest of the city of Cusco. A train trip between the two destinations takes more than four hours.

At least 25 people were killed in a bus accident in Peru’s Andean Ayacucho region in July, while the same number of people were killed in another bus crash in the South American country’s northern Andean mountains in April.

According to Reuters, “deadly bus accidents are common in Peru, where many buses travel on precarious mountain roads or are driven by inadequately trained drivers.”

With reports from Reforma, El Universal, Perú 21 and AP

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Two photos showing rescuers at work moving rubble and helping an injured person after the mudslide in México state.

Mudslide in México state leaves 4 dead, 5 still missing

MND Staff - 0
Rescuers pulled three survivors from the rubble early Saturday, but more remain missing.
A National Guard agent in Culiacán, Sinaloa

Death toll rises as violence escalates in Sinaloa

MND Staff - 0
Infighting between the "Los Chapos" and "Los Mayos" factions of the Sinaloa Cartel has left 36 dead in the last week.
Fireworks in Toluca, México state

Mexico celebrates Independence Day

MND Staff - 0
Take a visual tour of Independence Day celebrations around the country with this selection of photos, from Mexico City to Oaxaca to Zacatecas.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC