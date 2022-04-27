News
Man fulfills promise to dance partner by dancing at her grave

The young woman's untimely death had prevented them from keeping a promise

Published on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

A man from Querétaro has fulfilled a promise he made to his deceased friend by dancing at her grave.

Martha Aderany, 17, died in hospital on April 5, two days after she was hit in the head by a metal post that was holding up a tarp at a food festival in Santiago de Anaya, Hidalgo.

Martha, an avid dancer from the neighboring Hidalgo municipality of Cardonal, and Gabriel, a young man from San Juan del Río, Querétaro, met at a dance competition, became fast friends and made a pledge to dance together one day.

Martha’s untimely death appeared to make keeping that promise impossible, but Gabriel had other ideas.

He was unable to attend her funeral due to work commitments but recently traveled to Hidalgo to visit Martha’s grave in the San Miguel Tlazintla cemetery in Cardonal.

To keep his promise to his friend, and pay tribute to her, Gabriel, dressed in a traditional outfit, danced the huapango around her grave. Huapango is both a Mexican music style and a dance.

A video of Gabriel’s light-footed dance moves went viral on social media. The specific dance he performed – El Fandanguito – was Matha’s favorite huapango, according to one Twitter user.

With reports from Uno TV 

