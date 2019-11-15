A man accused of animal abuse has been remanded in preventative custody in Mexico City for the first time ever.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (PGJ) said in a statement that a judge ordered the man’s imprisonment as he awaits trial on cruelty charges.

It is the third time in Mexico that a person suspected of animal abuse has been sent to jail before facing trial. The other two cases were in Veracruz and Sonora.

According to the newspaper Excélsior, the jailed man doused a pit bull in solvent before setting it on fire and dumping it outside a property in the southeastern borough of Iztapalapa.

The PGJ also announced that authorities had rescued 10 dogs that were abandoned on a property in the borough of Tlalpan. All the dogs presented signs of neglect and some of them were suffering injuries.

They were taken to a veterinary clinic in Tláhuac for treatment before being placed in the care of an animal foundation.

Mexico City police arrested a 60-year-old man for animal abuse in August after they became aware that he was keeping 50 dogs inside a small area of his home in the borough of Gustavo A. Madero.

