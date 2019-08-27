A Mexico City cartel is producing marijuana for sale on a plantation in the city itself, according to photos discovered by police during an arrest.

When city police arrested Tláhuac Cartel leader Carlos Ramón Hernández last Friday they found photos of marijuana plants in makeshift greenhouses in the borough of Tláhuac.

They also seized cocaine and methamphetamine in plastic containers as well as scales at his house in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood of the borough.

Hernández, who faces charges of attempted murder in relation to a series of killings, rose to lead the organization after the death of Felipe de Jesús “El Ojos” Pérez Luna and the arrest of his son Luis Felipe Pérez. Hernández has been wanted since 2017.

Police say he was responsible for the cartel’s finances, as well as for attacking other criminal organizations.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said today that marijuana plantations are not widespread in the city.

Source: Milenio (sp), Infobae (sp), Excélsior (sp)