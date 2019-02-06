Navy marines seized half a tonne of what is believed to be cocaine after detecting two small boats traveling off the coast of Oaxaca.

Aircraft patrols, which have caught several such drug smuggling boats over the past year, located the vessels. Navy boats then forced the smugglers to the beach at Cerro Hermoso, near Huatulco.

Marines found 11 sacks of white powder that appeared to be cocaine and 66 containers holding some 350 liters of fuel.

Each of the two go-fast boats was powered by two outboard engines.

One of the boats’ crew members was detained; the others escaped arrest.

Mexico News Daily