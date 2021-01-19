Marriott to open new ‘lifestyle hotel’ in Tulum next month

Marriott International will open a US $25-million, 140-room, “boho-chic” lifestyle hotel in Tulum on February 1.

The four-story space on Coba Maz Avenue is dubbed Aloft Tulum, part of the corporation’s Aloft chain of lifestyle hotels, which emphasizes emerging modern art and music in its decor and smaller, more intimate social spaces.

The hotel, located halfway between Tulum’s downtown area and its beaches, is meant to appeal to “boho chic” visitors looking for a more affordable boutique hotel experience but also to business clients and families, hotel officials said.

In hospitality-industry vernacular, a “lifestyle hotel” is a new type of boutique hotel that offers luxury at a more affordable price than more exclusive boutique hotels, according to the Boutique & Lifestyle Lodging Association.

Aloft Tulum general manager Sergio Parra told the newspaper El Financiero that the hotel was built by an unnamed group of developers with other properties on the Mayan Riviera.

Tulum is becoming one of the most recognized destinations worldwide, Parra said. An airport and the Mayan Train, both of which are scheduled to be completed in 2023, will make the resort city an even more attractive vacation area, he said.

“Tulum is currently having its moment as one of the hottest travel destinations,” he said.

However, due to Covid-19, Parra said, the hotel is not expecting to see more than 50% occupancy this year. Currently, hotels in Tulum are not allowed to have more than 60% occupancy due to coronavirus restrictions. The municipality is currently at yellow or “medium risk” on the coronavirus stoplight map.

Guests at Aloft Tulum will be treated to luxurious and high-tech touches, including 10-foot ceilings and walk-in rainfall showers in guest rooms, which also will feature keyless entry and use of the Concierge tablet app, which allows guests to order room service and get other types of concierge services via the guest’s own Android device. The hotel is also making a play for business clients, with three conference spaces that can accommodate 240 people once large gatherings are again allowed, said Parra.

“Leisure and business travelers alike can enjoy an unplugged vacation, yet stay plugged in through the hotel’s innovative technology.”

Families have been traveling less often to Mexican Caribbean vacation destinations such as Tulum since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the executive director of strategic planning for the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo. Benjamín Jiménez Hernández said travelers are returning to Mexican Caribbean cities but are most often coming alone or in couples.

Source: El Financiero (sp), NITU (sp)