Literary Sala to interview Matthew McConaughey in public online event

Published on Saturday, May 8, 2021

The San Miguel Literary Sala continues its online series of interviews, talks and discussions with distinguished authors with an unusual guest on May 14 — Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey will be interviewed live on Zoom about his book Greenlights by comedian and author Jamie Brickhouse, a fellow Texan. Viewers who tune in will be allowed afterward to talk to McConaughey briefly.

The book, published in 2020, was a New York Times bestseller for over 25 weeks. The unconventional, raucous memoir reflects McConaughey’s well-documented adventurous, shamanistic explorer personality as he pores through memories of his childhood and younger years as a single man.

“I wore the leathers. I rode the Thunderbird. I took a lot of showers in the daylight hours, rarely alone. I partook,” he says.

McConaughey has confirmed he is considering a run for governor of Texas, saying he wants “to get into a leadership role in the next chapter of my life.” He is currently polling ahead of current Governor Greg Abbott.

Brickhouse is a standup comedian and author of the one-man show, Dangerous When Wet: A Memoir of Booze, Sex, and My Mother, described by author Wally Lamb as “a poignant, hilarious and sharply observed story of a gay man’s exchange of self-destruction and self-loathing for wisdom and a mature understanding of love.”

The Literary Sala is known as the organizer of the annual San Miguel Writers’ Conference in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, which has a tradition of allowing audience members to have one-on-one time with authors after events. The tradition will be allowed at this Zoom event as well, where audience members will be able to get a few moments to talk with McConaughey and Brickhouse over Zoom.

Tickets for the event are available on a sliding scale price from US $5.00 to $50.00 and may be purchased at the San Miguel Literary Sala Website.

