Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo mayor seeks to have US travel warning lifted

Security has improved in the popular Guerrero tourist destination of Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo and the mayor wants the United States to know about it.

Mayor Jorge Sánchez announced that his administration plans to work on having a U.S. travel warning lifted.

He explained that coordinated efforts by the local, state and federal governments have obtained good results in terms of security for the Pacific coast destination.

But the U.S. Department of State classifies Guerrero as a Level 4 destination, which means “do not travel there” due to crime.

“Armed groups operate independently of the government in many areas of Guerrero,” the warning reads. “Members of these groups frequently maintain roadblocks and may use violence towards travelers. U.S. government employees may not travel to the entire state of Guerrero, including Acapulco, Zihuatanejo, Ixtapa and Taxco.”

Sánchez said no expense will be spared in achieving his goal, including arranging meetings with officials at the United States embassy in Mexico City, as well as with their counterparts in the Mexican embassy in Washington.

“We are planning a trip where the federal, state and municipal governments will work hand-in-hand,” said the mayor, adding that while insecurity is a nationwide problem, there is good coordination among security forces in his municipality.

A special security operation is scheduled to start Friday for the two-week-long Easter vacation.

Source: ABC de Zihuatanejo (sp)