Mazatlán’s 280-kilo hamburger is Mexico’s biggest

"The truth is we reached a weight we didn't imagine," said Juan Manuel Vargas, a member of the record-breaking team.

The happy chefs are already planning for breaking the world record in 2023

Mexico’s largest-ever hamburger was made in Mazatlán Sunday at the Pacific coast city’s second annual International Hamburger Festival.

A team of chefs made a 285.5-kilogram burger in just 10 minutes, easily breaking the national record set at last year’s festival, at which a 156-kilo whopper was made.

Luciano Ibarra, the main proponent of the record attempt, said the objective was to promote Mazatlán and provide a meal to needy residents. He said that portions of the massive burger would be provided to local foundations and “a lot of people who need it.”

The chefs said they were happy with their achievement but they’re already thinking about setting a new Mexican and world record in 2023.

“It feels very good, very satisfactory. The truth is we reached a weight we didn’t imagine. We went well over what we had planned, [and] everything turned out well, thanks to God,” said Juan Manuel Vargas, a member of the record-breaking team.

A large crowd was on hand to witness the bulky burger being assembled.

“I’m very excited because it’s just the second time the event has been held and the 100-kilo difference from last year to today is very big,” María Esther Montoya said. “… It’s a very good atmosphere and [making a huge burger] for a noble cause is very interesting and laudable,” she said.

To achieve their goal of making the world’s largest hamburger at next year’s festival, the chefs will have to put together a burger four times bigger than that assembled last weekend. According to Guinness World Records, the world’s largest hamburger – a 1,164-kilogram monster – was made in Germany in 2017.

