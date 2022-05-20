6-million-peso McLaren wrecked in highway crash

News

The luxury vehicle was apparently on its way to a car show.

The 'supercar' has a top speed of about 340 kilometers per hour

A McLaren sports car worth more than 6 million pesos sustained significant damage when it crashed into a barrier on the Mexico City-Toluca highway in México state earlier this month.

A video posted to the Supercar Fails Instagram account this week shows the aftermath of the accident in which no one was seriously injured.

Filmed by a passing motorist, the video shows a state police vehicle before it zooms in on a yellow McLaren 720S, which costs 6.2 million pesos (US $312,000), according to car website Kavak.

The badly-damaged rear of the car, which is missing one wheel, is up against the barrier. The video shows five men on the side of the highway as well as three other high-end cars, which were apparently on their way to a car show.

It is unclear how fast the McLaren was traveling when the driver lost control and slammed into the barrier but the vehicle has a top speed of about 340 kph.

The Supercar Fails Instagram account asked its 720,000 followers whether the car was “totaled or fixable.”

One Instagram user commented that “everything’s fixable” if you’re willing to spend the money. Among the other comments were “drug money,” “cartel rally” and “can’t park there bro.”

With reports from El Heraldo de México and Milenio