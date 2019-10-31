University’s mega-altar dedicated to revolutionary Emiliano Zapata

This year’s Day of the Dead mega-altar organized by the National Autonomous University (UNAM) will be dedicated to infamous Revolutionary War hero Emiliano Zapata.

The 22nd edition of UNAM’s mega-altar will pay tribute to the legendary “Commander of the South” on the 100th anniversary of his death.

As happens every year, all university departments will participate in the mega-altar, each school creating its own smaller altar to contribute to the overall display.

The altars will be judged by a team comprised of specialists from the School of Art and Design and the Institute of Aesthetic Research.

For the first time in the altar’s history, the public will also be able to vote on their favorite altars. The top three will end up on the judges’ shortlist.

There will also be photography and skull decorating competitions.

The UNAM mega-altar has been a Mexico City tradition since 1997.

The mega-altar will be on display in the old university neighborhood in Mexico City’s historic center, in the Plaza de Santo Domingo, from November 1-3, from 10:00am-11:00pm. Admission is free.

Source: Chilango (sp)