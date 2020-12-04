Mercado Libre aims to speed delivery with new fleet of aircraft

Amazon rival Mercado Libre has unveiled a fleet of four cargo planes that will operate out of the Querétaro international airport and speed up the delivery of products to destinations across Mexico.

The Argentine company’s logistics director, Omar Ramírez Reyes, told an event at the airport Thursday that 1 billion pesos (US $50.5 million) is being invested in the fleet and that its operation will generate 6,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“The formal operation of our air fleet is starting in Querétaro; it forms part of Mercado Libre’s logistics network,” he said

“Our fleet of cargo planes couldn’t have a better home than Querétaro. Thanks to them the products of our enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses and artisans among other Mercado Libre vendors will reach their destination in 24 hours, which translates into better businesses and opportunities.”

The four MeLi Air planes, each with a 40-tonne capacity, will operate on four different routes within Mexico. The company decided to purchase the planes and operate its own air routes due to an increase in demand for home delivery of online purchases brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramírez said that Mercado Libre, which was established in 1999 and now operates in 18 countries, is well prepared to respond to consumers’ needs amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Everything we’ve done in the past two decades, including our entry into logistics, allowed us to be prepared for the new normal,” he said.

Querétaro Governor Francisco Domínguez said that Mercado Libre and the state government will together “take off towards a more competitive Mexico.”

“[Mercado Libre] will consolidate itself here … as the largest e-commerce company in Latin America,” he said.

The governor noted that the large package delivery companies FedEx, DHL and UPS also operate out of Querétaro.

“From here you will connect with the whole country in just a few hours to the benefit of your customers,” Domínguez told Mercado Libre executives.

“… With your arrival in Querátaro a lot of entrepreneurs will send quality products to every corner of Mexico, reducing time and costs.”

Source: El Economista (sp)