Friday, September 6, 2024
HomeNews
News

Mexican American boy among victims of Georgia high school shooting

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Christian Angulo, 14, was shot and killed at school on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Christian Angulo, 14, was shot and killed at school on Wednesday, Sept. 4. (Lisette Angulo/Gofundme)

A 14-year-old Mexican American boy was among four people killed during a school shooting in Georgia, United States, on Wednesday.

Christian Angulo, a dual Mexican and U.S. citizen, was one of two students fatally shot at Apalachee High School near Winder, Georgia, during an attack allegedly perpetrated by 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at the school.

Two teachers were also killed, and eight students and one other teacher were injured.

Colt Gray faces four charges of murder while his father Colin Gray is accused of giving his son access to an AR-15 style rifle.

Those killed were:

  • Christian Angulo: a U.S.-born Mexican American, according to Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE).
  • Mason Schermerhorn, a 14-year-old student.
  • Cristina Irimie, a 53-year-old math teacher originally from Romania.
  • Richard Aspinwall, a 39-year-old math teacher and football coach.

The SRE said in a statement on Thursday that officials in the Mexican Consulate in Atlanta “contacted the family of the U.S.-born Mexican American minor who tragically lost his life in the shooting, to provide support and assistance.”

“The consulate is working with local authorities to ascertain the condition and nationality of those hospitalized, and to confirm that no other Mexicans were harmed in the incident,” the SRE said.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry mourns the loss of the young Mexican American and extends its condolences to the family and the Winder community in the aftermath of this devastating event. The Government of Mexico strongly condemns this act of violence and denounces the continued violence caused by firearms.”

On a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to cover the funeral services for Angulo, the boy’s older sister Lisette Angulo said that Christian “was a very good kid and very sweet and so caring.”

“He was so loved by many. His loss was so sudden and unexpected. We are truly heartbroken,” she said. “He really didn’t deserve this.”

Emma Angulo, the victim’s mother, told Univisón Noticias that her son gave her and his father a hug the night before he was killed.

“I’ll always keep it in my heart,” she said.

Emma Angulo said that her son Christian wasn’t given enough time to work out what he wanted to do in life.

“He was just 14 years old, his whole life was taken away, his plans [for the future] and the time to be with us,” she said.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Angulo, an Apalachee High School freshman, “was remembered by friends as a free spirit who loved to make others laugh.”

“The 14-year-old was described as having a ‘chill’ attitude, but was full of life and energy,” the news outlet reported.

The Angulo family lived in California before moving to Georgia 10 years ago. It was unclear where in Mexico the family hailed from.

With reports from Univisión and Fox 5

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Frontera Comalapa, Chiapas, Mayor-elect Anibal Roblero standing posing for a photo with a young woman with people at an event standing around in the background

Mayor-elect of Chiapas municipality near Guatemala border is kidnapped

MND Staff - 3
Aníbal Roblero Castillo, kidnapped Tuesday in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, is the third politician from his municipality to be kidnapped since December.
Police mugshot of Carlos Alberto Monsivais Trevino with a black rectangle over the image of his eyes in order to disguise his identity.

Northeast Cartel leader ‘Bola Treviño’ arrested in Nuevo Laredo

MND Staff - 2
Carlos Alberto Monsiváis Treviño, believed to be the Northeast Cartel's leader, was detained Monday by Mexican authorities in Nuevo Laredo.
Salazar also said there is "very strong cooperation" between U.S. and Mexican authorities regarding the case of Israel Zambada and "Los Chapitos."

Ambassador Salazar: ‘Los Chapitos remain in prison and they’re not going to get out’

MND Staff - 1
Salazar didn't confirm or deny the claim that Ovidio Guzmán had entered witness protection.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC