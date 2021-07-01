Two Mexican climbers tackling the Seven Summits challenge have left the highest peak in North America in their wake, despite one of them being blind.

The feat has made Omar Álvarez and Rafa Jaime Jaramillo the first Latin American rope team with a blind member to tame Alaska’s 6,190-meter Denali, also known as Mount McKinley.

The Seven Summits challenge involves climbing the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents. The 19-day expedition on Denali in low temperatures ended two days ahead of schedule, on June 29. The pair had already conquered 6,961-meter Aconcagua in Argentina in January last year making Denali the second peak of seven.

Both climbers have a story to tell. Álvarez took up climbing to fulfill his father’s dying wish to have his ashes scattered on Mexico’s highest peak: Citlaltépetl, or Pico de Orizaba, a dormant volcano on the Veracruz-Puebla border. Meanwhile, Jaramillo has been blind since he was 18.

The next summit on the list is 5,891-meter Mount Kilimanjaro in East Africa, which the pair plan to tackle later this year, they confirmed to Milenio. Then the highest mountain in the world, 8,849-meter Mount Everest, awaits.

With reports from Milenio