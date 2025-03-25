Mr. Worldwide? Farmacias Similares launches Dr. Simi brand in the US

The drug store chain Farmacias Similares and its iconic mascot Dr. Simi are closer to gaining a foothold in the United States after nearly two decades of trying to expand the pharmacy north of the border.

On Monday, the company inaugurated its new office in downtown Austin, the Texas state capital, only 500 meters south of the state capitol building.

Director Víctor González Herrera presided over the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony, describing the event as “the perfect moment” to enter the U.S. market. The site features two offices, a board room and a meditation room.

“The first attempt was over 20 years ago with my father; years later, we made another attempt, but fate didn’t allow it to flourish. Today is the perfect moment for Dr. Simi to arrive not only as a commercial enterprise but also to extend its mission of support and assistance to this great nation,” González said.

The Austin operations center — to be known as Dr. Simi US — will provide non-prescription generic drugs and health supplements, and, via an alliance with CVS Pharmacy, will also supply products via e-commerce using platforms such as Amazon.

Initial expansion plans for Dr. Simi US will focus on California and Texas, but the company expects to eventually open offices in the states of New York, Illinois, Arizona and Florida.

“Our strategic plan is based on reaching cities where 70% of Latinos live,” said Ramón Soler, the director of Dr. Simi US.

Beyond its basic commercial goals, González said the company’s mission “will emphasize the social commitment that characterizes the Farmacias Similares brand” within a long-term vision that includes participation in cultural and sporting events such as the 2026 World Cup which will be co-hosted by Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

Farmacias Similares officials say they are confident Dr. Simi US will find its niche despite the ongoing controversy over tariffs.

On April 2, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce his latest round of tariffs although Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is hopeful that Mexico will be excluded.

The company was encouraged by the inroads it made into California via its non-profit, charitable organization Fundación del Dr. Simi during January’s tragic fires in Los Angeles. The foundation provides help for those in need in areas such as health, nutrition, education and sports.

