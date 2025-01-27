Mexican duo’s breakthrough in regenerative medicine earns MIT recognition

Two Mexicans were among the young people recognized by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with its Innovators under 35 LATAM program.

Enrique González and Lizette Minjares were honored by MIT for their achievements as inventors, specifically their groundbreaking work in regenerative medicine at their company, Nanoblast.

González and Minjares, both graduates with degrees in molecular engineering from the University of the Americas in Puebla (UDLAP), founded Nanoblast in 2014 in Jalisco. The company is committed to making regenerative medicine accessible through nanotechnology and the circular economy.

The invention for which they were recognized has to do with the treatment of chronic ulcers via agave residues, according to UDLAP. The treatment has also proven effective for slow-healing scars in diabetics, a solution that can prevent the need for amputations.

According to the company website, Nanoblast focuses on skin regeneration technologies and offers advanced wound-healing technology.

The company’s main goal is to develop innovative technologies that “improve quality of life through elegant and simple solutions.” The company emphasizes research that combines a deep knowledge of its clients with state-of-the-art technology and broad experience in research and development.

González has extensive global research experience in health, environment and advanced materials. His LinkedIn page says he has focused on regenerative medicine and has developed and patented advanced nanomaterials targeting two key sectors: tissue regeneration and sustainable solutions for environmental remediation.

González also founded Ceiba, a company that strives to eliminate the use of plastics in personal care products.

Minjares’ role at Nanoblast focuses on product development. She has research experience in the area of skin cancer with an emphasis on non-invasive diagnosis. Her LinkedIn page also describes her as a cosmetic chemist and a clean beauty specialist.

In addition to Nanoblast, Minjares also co-founded the company Zero Waste Skincare in Jalisco. The philosophy from which the company’s name was borrowed aims to reduce waste and limit the environmental impact of the cosmetic industry by eliminating the use of single-use products and excessive packaging, and by utilizing more sustainable materials.

The Innovators under 35 LATAM awards are presented annually by MIT Technology Review magazine, which began the program in 2012 as part of a talent search in Latin American countries. The magazine seeks to identify innovators and entrepreneurs who are developing new technologies and shaping their fields with revolutionary projects and ideas that will transform people’s lives through technology.

Thousands of applications are submitted each year and a jury formed by experts in technology and innovation select laureates in the categories of Inventors, Pioneers, Entrepreneurs, Visionaries and Humanitarians.

With reports from La Jornada, Nanoblast and The UDLAP Blog