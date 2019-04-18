Mexico, Canada to sign aircraft maintenance agreement

Mexico will sign an agreement with Canada this month to provide maintenance for Canadian planes, an air force general announced yesterday.

Rodolfo Rodríguez Quezada said the agreement will create new jobs in Mexico and bring a significant amount of foreign investment into the country.

The deal will be inked during the Mexico Aerospace Fair (Famex), which will be held at the Santa Lucía Air Force Base in México state from April 24 to 27.

“We’ve been working on this maintenance agreement for Canadian planes and airlines for more than 12 years,” Rodríguez said.

The general, who is also the president of the Famex organizing committee, explained that the agreement is backed by the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and also involves the Mexican Federation of the Aerospace Industry, the Civil Aviation Agency (DGAC) and private companies.

“This accord that we will sign with Canada will be of great importance to Mexico. It will bring thousands of jobs to the country and millions in foreign investment. The agreement reaffirms the alliance that Mexico has with that nation, a strategic ally,” Rodríguez said.

Meanwhile, the general expressed confidence that Famex will continue to be held at the Santa Lucía site even after it becomes Mexico City’s new airport.

Canada will be the guest country of honor at this year’s event, which will be attended by exhibitors from 40 countries.

Source: Notimex (sp)