Heavy rains damage Mexico’s traditional Day of the Dead cempasúchil crops

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Field of damaged cempasuchil marigold flowers in Xochimilco in Mexico City
In the Mexico City borough of Xochimilco, which has many cempasúchil farmers, recent intense rains left 80% of crops temporarily under water. (Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar/Cuartoscuro)

The yellow-orange cempasúchil, or marigold flower, that adorns Day of the Dead altars in Mexico could be in short supply this year as heavy rains have flooded fields and greenhouses in various growing regions, including the Xochimilco borough in Mexico City.

Growers in  Xochimilco say they could lose up to 50% of their cempasúchil crop after intense rains left about 80% of their flowers under water. One grower told the newspaper El Universal that he’d lost 20,000 of his 25,000 plants.

Elderly woman placing orange cempasuchil marigold flowers at a gravesite in a cemetary full of white crosses as markets.
The crop damage couldn’t come at a worse time, just as Mexico is gearing up for Day of the Dead celebrations. The Mexican marigold is a must-have adornment at family gravesites and altars. (Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar/Cuartoscuro)

El Universal reported that the total cash value of the lost cempasúchil crop — the primary income for many families in Xochimilco — comes to about 500,000 pesos (approximately US $25,600).

The Mexico City growers were not the only ones hard-hit by heavy rains. According to newspaper El Financiero, the states of Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca and Puebla have also seen damage to their cempasúchil crops.

This will mean higher prices for the flowers this season.

Last year, the flowers cost approximately  4 or 5 pesos each, but this year consumers might have to pay up to 7 pesos per flower, according to Cuauhtémoc Rivera, a representative of the National Small Business Alliance (ANPEC) who spoke to El Financiero.

The weather agency Meteored warned of the impact of climate change on the flower crop back in June just as cempasúchil planting season was getting underway.

“Variations in temperature and precipitation patterns could alter cultivation cycles and affect the quality of the flowers,” Meteored reported, warning that climate change could endanger the profitability of cempasúchil production and gradually reduce suitable areas for cultivation.

Damaged cempasuchil flowers in a Mexico City greenhouse with workers tending to flowers
The weather agency Meteored issued a warning in June that climate change was likely to harm this year’s cempasúchil crop, and could continue to be an annual problem. (Screen capture)

Mexico is one of the world’s primary producers of the flower, known taxonomically as tagetes erecta with Puebla, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos and Oaxaca among the top growing states.

Last year, growers in Mexico dedicated about 2,448 hectares to cempasúchil cultivation, a portion of which is exported to the United States and Europe.

Farmers in Mexico have been taking steps to address the challenges presented by climate change, Meteored said by adapting new, more resilient cultivation techniques and working to create more resistant varieties.

Still, some farmers have been forced to sell off parcels of land, as they face increases in costs of production and labor.

With reports from El Universal, El Financiero and Meteored

A Chinese import store in Mexico City China town, next to a taco shop

Chinese migration to Mexico has skyrocketed post-pandemic

MND Staff - 0
Chinese migrants say they come to Mexico in search of freedom and economic opportunity, or as a stop on their way to the U.S.
Protesters dressed in shark and dolphin costumes stand in front of Mexico's Environment Ministry building with a sign saying in Spanish, "Let's protect our whales."

$14B Mexico Pacific LNG megaproject endangers Gulf of California marine life, activists warn

MND Staff - 4
A coalition of environmental groups warn a planned Mexico Pacific gas liquefaction plant in Sonora risks the well-being of the Gulf of California ecosystem.
A wide range of Mexican products are shipped to the U.S., including cars, auto parts, electronics, fresh fruit and vegetables, oil and alcoholic beverages.

Two-way trade between Mexico and US reaches record high

MND Staff - 2
The United States' imports from China continue to decline as Mexico strengthens its position as the country's leading trade partner.

