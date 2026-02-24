Tuesday, February 24, 2026
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

CDMX ‘at peace’ as authorities take measures to prevent cartel violence

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
There have been no incidents of cartel violence against the population of Mexico City this week. (Camila Ayala Benabib/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico City officials sprang into action even as events were still unfolding nationwide Sunday following the death of drug cartel boss Nemesio Oseguero Cervantes in the western state of Jalisco.

Mayor Clara Brugada convened a “permanent” Security Cabinet session to establish protocols and guarantee that all necessary preventative steps were taken.

CDMX Security Cabinete in permanent session. (Clara Brugada/on X)
Once the trouble started Sunday, Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada convened her Security Cabinet in permanent session. (Clara Brugada/X)

Shortly thereafter, she issued a statement confirming that her government’s top priority was the safety of all inhabitants of the nation’s capital. 

In a social media post that day, Brugada urged the public to remain calm, adding that strategies were being coordinated with federal security forces. 

She also called on the public to seek information only from official channels and to avoid spreading rumors. “Serenity and trust are built with verified information and coordinated efforts,” she said.

Talking to reporters, the mayor insisted that “the nation’s capital remains at peace.”

On Monday, the mayor said all services were operating normally, “and the capital’s Security Cabinet remains in permanent session, in direct coordination with [the federal government] to protect families and ensure tranquility in every borough.”

Additionally, all public offices and institutions were open, and all public transportation systems — the Metro, the Metrobús, cable cars, light rail and Cablebús — continued to operate normally.

At her Monday morning press briefing, President Claudia Sheinbaum said all highways leading in and out of Mexico City were open, adding that the Transportation Ministry’s command center was monitoring the situation. Soldiers and National Guardsmen had established checkpoints at all major entry points.

CDMX newspaper stand
While Sunday’s takedown of El Mencho was on most people’s minds and most papers’ front pages, Mexico City has experienced relative calm, well into Tuesday. (Victoria Valtierra/Cuartoscuro)

In the city, soldiers were reportedly patrolling the Segundo Piso (upper deck) of the Periférico beltway.

One exception was at the Northern Bus Terminal, where routes to the state of Jalisco and points northwest had been canceled. Suspended departures included those to the destinations of Guadalajara, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Tepic, Mazatlán, Sonora, Zacatecas and Tijuana.

The Mexico City International Airport was also operating normally, though some airlines had canceled flights to Puerto Vallarta, scene of some of Sunday’s worst violence. 

Security at the airport featured a force of approximately 5,000 agents, comprising personnel from the Naval Airport Protection Unit, the Federal Protection Service, the Mexico City Police Department and private security corporations.

Public schools in the capital opened as usual and the National Autonomous University (UNAM) said activities at its main campus in southern Mexico City would proceed as scheduled. 

University officials did urge professors to be flexible with out-of-town students who might have difficulty reaching the city, cautioning students to avoid travel and prioritize safety.

At the same time, UNAM campuses in Morelia, Michoacán; León, Guanajuato; and Juriquilla, Querétaro, were urged to consider holding classes remotely and online.

With reports from Chilango and La Jornada

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Tapalpa Country Club

Inside El Mencho’s last hideout in Tapalpa, Jalisco

MND Staff - 1
Luxury furniture, neatly folded clothes, plenty of food, an altar — and a handwritten version of Psalm 91. Here's what else reporters found inside the property where the CJNG cartel boss was found.
Blockades and arson attacks have been reported everywhere from the Jalisco highlands to Guadalajara and the state's southwestern border with Colima.

Arson attacks and narco-blockades continue in Jalisco as CJNG responds to El Mencho’s death

MND Staff - 0
Various acts of violence and vandalism were committed in Guadalajara and other parts of Jalisco on Monday night in an apparent continuation of the hostile reaction to the death on Sunday of CJNG leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes.
burned out car Puerto Vallarta

MND Local: How is Puerto Vallarta today?

Charlotte Smith - 0
The Pacific city is cleaning up and returning to normality as businesses and tourism reopen. Here's the latest on cleanup operations and flight schedules.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC