Pick it up: CDMX’s new animal welfare policy targets dog poop on sidewalks with a new reporting hotline

In a push to promote responsible pet ownership, Mexico City plans to crack down on dog-biting while aiming to become free of dog feces.

During a canine and feline sterilization service event in the borough of Tláhuac on Tuesday, Mayor Clara Brugada said her government is moving to strengthen animal welfare policy, outlining 10 proposals to “make Mexico City a very animal-friendly city.”

One top priority is to guarantee a city free of fecal matter in public areas, especially on sidewalks. To achieve a poop-free city, the government will target pet owners with an awareness campaign and will enforce fines and penalties that already exist.

Brugada said the government will establish a dedicated phone line so that “citizens can report anyone who does not comply with the measure” of picking up their dogs’ feces.

The mayor also acknowledged that the capital leads the nation in dog-biting incidents. Olivia Garza, a member of the Mexico City Congress, said she intends to submit legislation to address the problem.

Garza said her bill strengthens penalties for dog owners whose pets bite someone else (25-36 hours of administrative arrest and 12-18 hours of community service), while also increasing administrative detention from 24 to 36 hours for owners who walk their dogs without a leash.

“Responsible guardianship is not optional,” Garza said. “Protecting children, the elderly, and animals themselves is an obligation.”

Brugada told reporters that the city’s new pet registration system (launched in June 2023) has attracted 200,000 new canine members since October 2024, reaching 300,000 registrations overall.

“Our goal is to have zero street animals,” she said.

Mobile units that will be sent into all 16 boroughs will not only allow owners to register their pets, but can also provide free vaccinations.

Other goals of the Animal Welfare Plan are to build 100 free veterinary clinics, 200 dog parks (40 new parks are scheduled to be completed this year), a shelter with capacity for 500 rescued animals and a fund for independent animal shelters. The city is also building a new veterinary hospital that is expected to open next year.

Additionally, Brugada said that the city hopes to provide 150,000 sterilizations this year, more than doubling the 65,000 performed last year.

