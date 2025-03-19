Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Mexico City enters third day of environmental contingency due to high pollution levels

By MND Staff
Smoggy skies over Mexico City
Mexico City and the surrounding area remained under a Phase 1 environmental contingency warning Wednesday because of high air pollution levels. (Graciela López /Cuuartoscuro.co)

Mexico City’s government disseminated an environmental contingency warning for the third day in a row on Wednesday due to a high level of air pollution in the city and surrounding areas. 

Air quality is measured on a scale of 0 to 500, with 0 being perfect. On a typical day in Mexico City, the air quality index (AQI) hovers around 100, mainly due to pollutants from vehicle emissions. 

Mexico City’s government published this guide to driving restrictions for Wednesday, March 19, 2025 on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Environmental Commission (CAME) reported that on Tuesday, a maximum ozone concentration of 155 parts per billion (ppb) was recorded at 3 p.m. at the Gustavo A. Madero station, which rose to 167 ppb by 4 p.m. 

CAME enacted Phase I of the Ozone Environmental Contingency, an initiative aimed at mitigating health risks by reducing the population’s exposure to polluted air, as well as reducing emissions to improve air quality. 

The Mexico City Atmospheric Monitoring System indicated that a high-pressure system would continue to affect Mexico’s central region Wednesday. Poor ventilation, high solar radiation and temperatures of up to 28 degrees Celsius will all contribute to the poor air quality. 

This is the capital’s third environmental contingency of the year so far. From January to August 2023, the city only registered 55 days of fresh air, meaning air quality was poor 77% of the time.

Restrictions in Mexico City 

Metropolitan authorities have encouraged people to stay informed about the air quality levels and heed health recommendations, including avoiding exposure to pollution peaks between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., especially for infants, older adults, pregnant women and those with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

People are advised to avoid outdoor exercise between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., avoid smoking, work remotely where possible, shop online rather than in-store and avoid the use of air fresheners, aerosols, paints, waterproofing products or products containing solvents.

Traffic restrictions have also been imposed to help reduce emissions. Between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., private vehicles with verification hologram 2, with hologram 1 and whose last digit is 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, or 9, and cars with holograms 0 and 00 with a red sticker, and license plates ending in 3 and 4, must be suspended from circulation between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Restrictions on industrial operations also apply. Certain manufacturing industries must reduce emissions by 40% and suspend maintenance, cleaning and other activities that generate pollutants. 

Monitoring Mexico City’s air quality 

To get an accurate reading of the air quality in your colonia, visit aire.cdmx.gob.mx, which also offers more information on pollutants by neighborhood. 

The AQI also offers an air pollution monitor.

With reports from La Jornada

In historic win for animal rights activists, Mexico City rewrites bullfighting rules

In historic win for animal rights activists, Mexico City rewrites bullfighting rules

MND Staff - 0
The new law, allowing bullfights to resume but without killing or injuring the animals, has the backing of President Claudia Sheinbaum and Mexico City Mayor Carla Brugada.
Two police officers with their backs to the camera standing in front of a police sedan. Their jackets say "SSPC Investigacion." Between them is a man facing the camera with his arms cuffed behind his back. His eyes are digitally covered with a black bar to hide his identity.

Mexico arrests alleged MS-13 leader on FBI's most wanted list

MND Staff - 0
Francisco Román, arrested in Veracruz Monday, is wanted in the U.S. for drug trafficking and ordering numerous of acts of violence. He was allegedly in Mexico to liaise with cartels.
Woman in a Mexican supermarket holding cans of food in her hands while a little boy with her sits on the floor next to her and grabs a can on the lowest shelf.

OECD forecasts Mexico recession in 2025-2026; Sheinbaum pushes back

MND Staff - 5
The new prediction is based on the expectation that 25% U.S. tariffs on most Mexican imports will begin in April. 

