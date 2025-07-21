Monday, July 21, 2025
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

As anti-gentrification sentiment grows, a second Mexico City march targets World Cup speculation

MND Staff
By MND Staff
2
Anti-gentrification ptoresters in Tlalpan
The second Mexico City anti-gentrification protest in just over two weeks took place in the southern borough of Tlalpan, with World Cup speculators one of the targets. (Edgar Negrete Lira/Cuartoscuro)

For the second time in just over two weeks, Mexico City was the scene of an anti-gentrification protest march that turned violent. And once again, the vandalism appeared to be carried out by interlopers who were not members of the groups that organized the protest.

President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday denounced the vandalism, singling out for condemnation the burning of books at the national university.

“The only people who have ever burned books are fascists,” she said. “There may be legitimate demands, but burning books in an educational institution must be condemned.” 

Sunday’s protesters, marching in the southern Mexico City borough of Tlalpan, railed against real estate speculation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The location of the march was selected to defend the neighborhoods in the vicinity of Banorte Stadium, the monumental stadium formerly known as Aztec Stadium that will host five World Cup matches next year.

Organizers and local residents said they fear that realtors and developers will seek to upgrade property for moneyed visitors attending the World Cup. They also criticized the environmental damage construction and renovations in the area could cause. 

One target of their ire was the so-called Fuentes Brotantes megaproject, a large housing development in Tlalpan being built by the Graus Arquitectura construction company in the Santa Úrsula Xitla neighborhood, a pueblo originario (original town).

A pueblo originario is a pre-Columbian settlement that has maintained its social, historical and political characteristics, and is formally recognized as such by the Mexico City government.

Last November, borough authorities temporarily halted the Fuentes Brotantes project but Sunday’s protesters demanded that the project be permanently canceled.

Sunday’s protesters also demanded affordable housing, denounced displacement from their homes by developers and wealthy outsiders and rejected the “accelerated touristification” of residential neighborhoods.

Some participants held signs decrying government policies “that serve the interests of capitalism” and effectively price students and young adults out of certain neighborhoods. Others chanted slogans such as “This is not development, it is eviction.”

According to Global Property Guide, Mexico City’s housing market “remains dynamic, with residential prices continuing to rise due to constrained supply in central neighborhoods and growing interest from both domestic and international buyers.” 

Protesters have also charged that professionals and freelancers who work remotely for non-Mexican employers or clients have caused rents to climb, pricing longtime residents out of their neighborhoods.

Despite a heavy police presence, vandals smashed glass partitions at Metrobus stations along the protest route, broke windows and spray-painted graffiti on the walls of a museum on the grounds of the National Autonomous University (UNAM) before raiding a nearby campus library and burning books.

Protest organizers distanced themselves from the vandals, many of whom dressed in black and wore masks. They also pointed out that the vandals were not wearing orange bracelets which were handed out to registered participants of the march.

A July 4 anti-gentrification protest targeted popular neighborhoods in central Mexico City where many foreign residents live and many foreign tourists stay. Some instances of xenophobic rhetoric accompanied that protest.

On Saturday, the U.S. Embassy issued a security alert ahead of Sunday’s protest, warning that in addition to the vandalism that occurred on July 4, some protesters “threw rocks at people perceived to be foreigners.”

With reports from El País, El Universal, El Economista and The Associated Press

2 COMMENTS

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A section of forest clear-cut

Mennonite groups facing criminal charges for illegal forest clearing in Yucatán Peninsula 

MND Staff - 3
Authorities discovered some 2,600 hectares of destroyed forest during an operation in May and June.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: July 19th

MND Plus - 0
Tariffs, traditions and tech workers: Have you been following the news in Mexico this week?
A lake

As Lake Texcoco recovers, rising water swallows the ruins of the canceled airport

MND Staff - 4
The flooding of the abandoned project marks a symbolic turning point in the perception of the lake's role itoday n the Valley of Mexico's topography.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC