Mexico City Metro trains collide, leaving 1 dead, 41 injured

A crash between two trains in the Mexico City Metro left one dead and 41 injured on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the Tacubaya transfer station, in which lines 1, 7 and 9 meet.

“Firefighters tell me 41 [people were] injured and one person, regrettably, lost their life,” said Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who visited the scene of the crash late Tuesday night.

She said that authorities would carry out all of the pertinent surveys and investigations, but that “at this moment, what’s most important is to take care of the wounded.”

Personnel from the city’s Rescue and Medical Emergency Squadron, the Red Cross, firefighters and Civil Protection, as well as the Metro’s director general Florencia Serranía Soto, were all on the scene to tend to victims and assess the situation.

The Metro announced on Twitter that Line 1, the pink line, will be closed between Chapultepec and Observatorio stations until the wreckage can be cleared away to allow for normal service once again. The line will still run between Chapultepec and Pantitlán.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJ-CDMX) announced that it had opened an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the accident.

Sheinbaum later posted that, according to initial expert reports, “a train headed for Observatorio station slid in reverse and hit the train that was in Tacubaya station.”

She added that the results of the investigations carried out by the FGJ-CDMX and an international investigator would be released once the inquiries are concluded.

She said that 25 of the injured passengers were treated in the station and required no further medical attention, but the rest were sent to various medical centers across the city.

“They are all out of danger, with minor injuries, and we will give all our support to their families. I went to the clinics to talk with the families and visit the injured. We will release more information at the appropriate time,” she said.

