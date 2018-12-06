Mexico City replaces speeding fines with non-monetary sanctions

As of today drivers caught speeding by traffic enforcement cameras in Mexico City will no longer have to pay a fine. However, they won’t be getting off scot-free.

The photo radar speeding tickets known as fotomultas will be replaced with other non-monetary sanctions designed to deter lead-foots from putting the pedal to the metal.

The new Mexico City government, which took office yesterday, has introduced a points system for all vehicles registered in the capital.

Each license plate will initially be assigned 10 points but if a driver is caught speeding or committing another traffic offense, he or she will lose one point.

A notification by mail will alert drivers to an offense and they will also receive a copy of a 10-point good driver’s guide launched yesterday by the new mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Among the points: don’t speed, don’t drink and drive, don’t text and drive, don’t run red lights and don’t double park.

A driver can lose up to two points without any sanction.

However, if another offense is detected by cameras and a third point is lost, the driver will be required to complete a basic road rules course on line. Lose a fourth point and the online course increases in difficulty to the intermediate level.

Sanctioned drivers who fail to complete the course will not be granted appointments to have their vehicles verified as roadworthy and compliant with emissions standards at mandatory twice-yearly inspections.

If a fifth point is lost, drivers will have to attend a road rules course in person. For each additional point lost, they will have to complete two hours of community service.

That means that drivers caught speeding 10 times will have to complete 10 hours of unpaid work. But their pockets won’t be any lighter.

Failure to comply with the sanctions imposed will again lead to drivers being unable to have their vehicles verified.

Once a vehicle has been verified by city authorities, the 10 points corresponding to the license plate will be restored.

The new sanctions were detailed in a decree published today in the Mexico City government’s official gazette.

The elimination of traffic enforcement camera fines follows a declaration from Mayor Sheinbaum yesterday that “the abuse of . . . excessive charges for fotomultas, property tax and water, among other expenses, has ended.”

