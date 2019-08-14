Mexico City suspends six officers linked to sexual assault of teen

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has announced the suspension of six police officers in connection with the sexual assault of a minor in the borough of Azcapotzalco.

The suspended officers include those who responded to an emergency call after the assault, and others who were stationed in the area when the incident happened.

In a message posted on social media, Sheinbaum promised there will be no impunity.

“Violence against children and women is unacceptable,” she said. “It’s an attack on our lives and our liberty.”

Sheinbaum said she has met with experts and activists to create a strategy to prevent and respond to violence.

“I understand that the process of reporting crimes and getting justice for women who have been victims of violence is complicated, and that has to change,” she said. “The women and men in my government think that we should protect children and women from violence.”

She noted that Mexico City has female lawyers available at police stations for women who want to report crimes, and 27 centers that offer legal and psychological support for women who have been victims of violence.

“This is just the beginning,” she said. “We are going to consolidate an effective plan that will have concrete results in the short term. That’s why we’re working with experts to create a strategy that will make Mexico City safer for women.”

Over 500 women marched yesterday in protest against what they perceived as lack of progress in the assault, which occurred August 3. The march turned violent when some protesters vandalized the offices of the city’s attorney general.

Source: El Universal (sp), Excélsior (sp)