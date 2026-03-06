Friday, March 6, 2026
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

Mexico City’s Zócalo will glow in purple Sunday for International Women’s Day

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Rendering of Zocal's before March 8, 2026
A computer-generated rendering of the light show planned for Mexico City's Zócalo in commemoration of International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8. (Webcams de México / X)

A monumental lighting display will adorn Mexico City’s Zócalo on Sunday, March 8, as part of commemorations for International Women’s Day.

The special lighting will be primarily purple, a color associated with women’s rights movements around the world. 

congress before Women's Day
Deputies from the Morena party demonstrate on the Chamber floor their support for the goals of Sunday’s International Women’s Day commemoration. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro.com)

The official X account of Webcams de México shared an AI generated rendering of how the Zócalo will look on the day. The image shows a woman’s face in silhouette on the surface of the square, with her hair blown around her and what seems to be leaves flying from her hand. With it, a projected message will read: “Women, always alive, always free, always equal.”

This sign will be built by women on the evening of March 7.

Buildings surrounding the Zócalo will also be illuminated to create a purple atmosphere in and around Latin America’s largest public square.

The exposition is part of a larger initiative dubbed “Time for Women. Festival for Equality,” which has been running since 2019. The 2026 edition will feature over 100 activities in more than 60 venues throughout Mexico City through April 19.

The activities will include concerts, exhibitions, theater performances, film, workshops and academic sessions that incorporate a gender perspective. Most of these events will be free of charge.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada noted that the Zócalo has historically been lit up in much the same way for such major events as Mexico’s Independence Day (Sept.16), Day of the Dead (Nov. 1 and 2), Revolution Day (Nov. 20) and the winter holidays.

“Now in March we will also have a monumental lighting display, and we want public buildings to be illuminated in purple as well,” Brugada said. 

In addition to being adorned with lights, the National Palace at the east end of the Zócalo, which serves as President Claudia Sheinbaum’s residence, has already been protected by metal barriers up to 2.5 meters tall ahead of the Women’s Day demonstration on March 8.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the placement of the fences is intended to “avoid a confrontation between police and women,” and to protect the building from violent acts during the event.

With reports from Uno TV and Infobae

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
USTR AND SE

Mexico announces kick-off of formal USMCA negotiations — without Canada

MND Staff - 0
Holding bilateral sessions during the trilateral process is not unheard of in USMCA negotiations, and the Canadians are expected to join the early talks at an unspecified future date.
Mexican peso 500-peso bills and a chart

Peso continues to slide amid Iran war risks, nearing 18 to the dollar

MND Staff - 0
The Mexican peso continued to lose value against the dollar as Trump continued to threaten Iran and unemployment rose in the U.S.
"Los mineros están en luto," reads a banner carried by a group protesting miners marching down a road

2 more Vizsla Silver miners identified as 3 remain missing in Sinaloa

MND Staff - 0
Mexican authorities confirmed the identification of two bodies recovered in El Verde, more than a month after 10 employees of a Canadian mining company were kidnapped from their homes in Sinaloa.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC