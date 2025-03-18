Tuesday, March 18, 2025
OECD forecasts Mexico recession in 2025-2026; Sheinbaum pushes back

Woman in a Mexican supermarket holding cans of food in her hands while a little boy with her sits on the floor next to her and grabs a can on the lowest shelf.
Could Mexico be heading into a recession? The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development thinks so, despite the fact that inflation has steadily lowered in the last several months. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico’s economy could decline by 1.3% in 2025 and 0.6% in 2026, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a new report issued Monday. That prediction makes Mexico the OECD’s only member country projected to enter a recession in those two years.

The OECD’s Interim Economic Outlook downgraded its GDP prediction for Mexico’s economy from its previous December growth forecast of 1.2% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026. 

OECD chart listing all the countries in the OECD and all the countries in its membership with predictions for real GDP growth projections for 2024, 2025, and 2026. 20 countries listed, plus the Euro area, the G20 and overall real GDP growth projections for those years for the world
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is predicting a 1.3% decline in Mexico’s economy in 2025 and a further 0.6% decline in 2026. The predictions are downgrades from OECD’s slightly rosier projections in December. (OECD)

The new prediction is based on the expectation that 25% U.S. tariffs on the importation of most Mexican goods will be implemented starting in April. 

The OECD’s projections 

The OECD’s current 2025 and 2026 predictions for Mexico’s inflation rate are currently: 

  • 2025: 4.4%
  • 2026: 3.5%

Mexico’s annual headline rate in February was 3.77%, up from 3.59% in January, according to the national statistics agency INEGI. Month-over-month inflation was 0.28%.

Meanwhile, the OECD predicted Mexico’s year-on-year real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be in negative percentages for 2025 and 2026:

  • 2025 -1.3%
  • 2026 -0.6%

The outlook also forecasts that the United States GDP will grow by 2.2% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026, while Canada’s economy will expand by 0.7% in both years.

The organization predicts that all North American countries will experience lower economic growth than the average global GDP growth of 3.1% in 2025 and 3% in 2026.

Mexico’s response: ‘We have a plan’

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum questioned the role of international organizations such as the OECD in making these types of economic predictions.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum at the presidential podium in the National Palace. She is talking to reporters in the press briefing room and holding her right hand up, palm upward in a gesture
President Claudia Sheinbaum questioned the role of organizations like the OECD in making forecasts about Mexico’s economy. “Maybe they should suggest what to do instead of just releasing these news reports when we still don’t know if they will actually happen,” she said at her Tuesday press conference. (Moisés Pablo Nava/Cuartoscuro)

“It doesn’t help that these organizations say, ‘We foresee that there may be a recession.’ Maybe they should suggest what to do instead of just releasing these news reports when we still don’t know if they will actually happen,” Sheinbaum said during her Tuesday morning press conference.

The president reiterated her government’s priority of strengthening investments and avoiding debt.

“Many countries opted for debt during the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic and are still experiencing the consequences of that decision. Here, [Mexico’s former] president López Obrador decided not to go into debt, to reduce spending, and with those savings, boost the economy from the bottom up. That is the project we have,” Sheinbaum stated.

Sheinbaum also emphasized the importance of her “Plan México” in attracting private investment and strengthening Mexico’s manufacturing sector.

“We have a plan that we are working intensively on. I meet once a week to review progress, and there is a working group of various ministries to expedite any stalled investment-related procedures. The goal is to stop importing and [instead] produce in Mexico through various means,” the president explained. 

“And on the other hand, we have to wait until April 2nd to see how [the U.S. tariff issue] will play out for Mexico,” she added.  

With reports from La Jornada and El Economista

