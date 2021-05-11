Mexico expresses concern over escalation of violence in Middle East

The government has expressed “grave concern” over escalating violence in Israel and Palestine which has left at least two Israelis and 20 Palestinians dead, including nine children, and many more wounded.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) called on all sides to “reject violence and provocation,” reiterating its support to help resolve the crisis through dialogue with a two-state solution.

The ministry expressed its dismay at recent conflict in East Jerusalem and at possible evictions of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan.

“Mexico expresses its grave concern over the escalation of violence that is being experienced today in Jerusalem and Gaza, as well as in other locations, and calls for restraint by all parties and to avoid any further damage to the civilian population,” the SRE said on social media.

The statement comes despite Mexico’s own violence statistics which place it as the 13th worst country for intentional homicides, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s Global Study on Homicide report. Israel ranks 166th and Palestine 211th.

Seven Mexican cities were among the world’s 10 most violent in 2020, and 18 were among the top 50, according to a study by the Citizens Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice (CCSPJP).

Source: Jornada (sp)