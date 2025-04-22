Tuesday, April 22, 2025
HomeNews
News

Mexico’s interior minister to attend pope’s funeral in Rome on Saturday

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
President Sheinbaum at a podium in front of screen honoring the life of Pope Francis
President Sheinbaum on Tuesday called Pope Francis's death a "painful loss" for Catholics and non-Catholics alike. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

A day after Mexico’s government joined global leaders in mourning the death of Pope Francis, President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that the pontiff’s legacy would be his enduring message and belief in “love of your neighbor.” 

Sheinbaum also announced that Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez would travel to Rome to represent Mexico at the pope’s funeral on Saturday. 

In a brief elegy, Sheinbaum described Francis as a humanist who sided with the meek and the poor, while promoting peace and equality. “For Catholics and even those who aren’t, this is a painful loss,” she said. “It was an honor and a privilege to have met him.”

Rodríguez, in a statement posted on X, lauded Francis’ propensity to use his words to promote world peace. 

“It is with deep sorrow that we bid farewell … to the first Latin American pontiff, His Holiness Francis … leader of the #IglesiaCatólica since 2013, who always stood on the side of the poor and of justice.”

Other cabinet officials joined in lamenting the pope’s death.

In a social media post, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Pope Francis “was very kind to Mexico, we will always remember him with gratitude and appreciation.”

After announcing the news of the pope’s death, the Mexican Episcopal Conference, an organization of Catholic bishops, expressed profound gratitude for the gift of life and faith that Francis shared with Mexico.

On Monday, Mexico City’s Metropolitan Cathedral marked the pope’s death with a funeral tolling of its largest bell, the 29,000-pound Santa María de Guadalupe bell.

A portrait of Pope Francis inside Mexico's City's cathedral
Mexico City’s Metropolitan Cathedral joined the nation in honoring the late Pope Francis on Monday. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

The death of the 88-year-old pontiff on Monday saddened Mexicans from all walks of life. Mexico is home to more than 90 million Catholics, second only to Brazil’s 123 million. 

Pope Francis made a five-day visit to Mexico in February 2016, including the first-ever papal visit to the Ciudad Juárez-El Paso border area.

With reports from El Universal, Milenio and Infobae

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
China trade via Hong Kong

Hong Kong edges past Mexico in global trade ranking, riding wave of Chinese re-exports

MND Staff - 0
Mexico slipped one spot in the global ranking of the 10 largest exporters, but remained Latin America's top exporter in 2024, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO).
IMF forecasts Mexico's economy will shrink in 2025

Mexico only major economy projected to shrink in 2025, IMF report shows

MND Staff - 1
Sheinbaum noted on Tuesday that the Finance Ministry's forecast — that Mexico's economy will grow by 1.5-2.3% this year — doesn't coincide with the IMF's revised outlook.
Satellite image of massive dust storm over Chihuahua

Satellite captures colossal dust wall as it moves over northern Mexico

MND Staff - 1
The impressive dust storm, which occurred earlier this week, was triggered by seasonal high winds in the Chihuahua Desert.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC