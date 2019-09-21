Hundreds of people marched in Mexico on Friday demanding that Mexican and world governments take action on climate change.

The protesters were among millions who took part in a global day of action as part of the Global Climate Strikes and Fridays for Future. In Mexico City, students from major Mexico City public universities and members of several environmentalist organizations marched from the Angel of Independence to the zócalo.

Marchers carried signs with messages such as “There is no Planet B” and chanted “Se ve, se siente, la Tierra está caliente!” (“You can see it, you can feel it, the Earth his hot.”)

The protesters are demanding that world governments recognize that there is a climate emergency and make a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50%.

Students also marched in Monterrey, Guadalajara, Mérida and several other Mexican cities.

Organizers say that around four million people participated worldwide, making it the biggest climate change protest in history.

The movement is inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who last year began skipping school on Fridays to protest government inaction on climate change.

The students plan to stage another protest next Friday, September 27, as part of the Global Week for Future, which started last Friday and ends on the 27th. More environmentalist and scientific organizations are expected to participate.

Other actions being planned for Global Week for Future include World Car-Free Day on September 22. The week coincides with the United Nations Climate Action Summit, which will be held in New York from September 21 to 23.

