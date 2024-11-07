Wednesday, November 6, 2024
HomeNews
News

Peso takes wild ride Wednesday in reaction to the U.S. elections

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
A Mexican 20-peso bill and a U.S. 20-dollar bill on an abstract black background. The Mexican bill is laying over the U.S. bill.
Mexico's close trade relationship with the United States makes the peso particularly  vulnerable to political developments in the U.S. like Tuesday's presidential election. (Shutterstock)

The Mexican peso went on a rollercoaster ride on Wednesday after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election.

After closing at 20.08 to the US dollar on Tuesday, the peso depreciated to a low of 20.81 to the greenback in early trading on Wednesday.

The dome of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Mexico's stock exchange, surrounded by skyscrapers in Mexico City
The peso’s volatility Wednesday contributed to several stock values falling on the Mexican stock exchange (BMV), but many rallied after investors apparently picked up some deals. (Andrea Murcia Monsivais/Cuartoscuro)

That position – a depreciation of 3.5% compared to the USD:MXN rate at the close of markets on Tuesday – was the peso’s weakest since August 2022.

The currency subsequently rallied and was trading at 20.16 to the dollar at 6 p.m. Mexico City time.

Mexico’s close trade relationship with the United States makes the peso particularly  vulnerable to political developments in the U.S. During the U.S. election campaign, the likelihood of a Trump victory contributed to the peso’s depreciation to above 20 to the dollar.

However, the slump to 20.81 to the dollar on Wednesday was “a fall some analysts said may have been overdone,” according to the Reuters news agency.

The currency’s rebound to virtually the same position it was at 24 hours earlier supports that view.

Throughout the election campaign, Trump’s threats to impose hefty tariffs on cars made in Mexico affected the peso. The former U.S. president has also pledged to renegotiate the USMCA, and on Monday issued a new threat – a 25% tariff on all Mexican exports if the government of Mexico doesn’t stop what he called an “onslaught” of criminals and drugs to the United States.

Trump made the comments while meeting with farmers at a campaign event in Smithton, Pennsylvania.
On Monday, Trump threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Mexico in retaliation for what he called an “onslaught” of criminals and drugs to the United States. This would require renegotiation of the USMA free trade pact, however. (File photo/Donald J. Trump Facebook)

In recent months, the peso has also been highly sensitive to political developments in Mexico. It depreciated sharply in June after the ruling Morena party won big majorities in Congress that enabled it to pass controversial constitutional reforms such as the recently enacted judicial overhaul that allows the direct election of all Mexican judges.

The Supreme Court’s rejection on Tuesday of a proposal to partially invalidate the reform also contributed to the peso’s plunge on Wednesday morning.

The outlook for the peso 

Chris Turner, global head of markets for Dutch financial services corporation ING, said he couldn’t rule out a depreciation of the peso to 22 to the dollar in coming weeks.

He also said that 2025 could be a “rough year for the peso” ahead of the scheduled review of the USMCA in 2026.

Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Mexico’s Banco Base, said on social media that the peso continues to face “internal risks, especially now” that Morena and its allies are seeking to approve a constitutional reform that would disband a number of autonomous government agencies.

In another X post, Siller acknowledged there is widespread “concern” in Mexico about a second Trump presidency, but stressed the importance of remembering that the former (and soon-to-be) president initiated a trade war with China and signed the USMCA during his first term.

Since the USMCA took effect in 2020, Mexico has become the world’s largest exporter to the United States, and foreign investment in Mexico has increased as a growing number of companies relocate here or expand their existing operations in the country.

Rodolfo Ramos, head of Mexico research at Brazilian bank Bradesco, said that his bank  anticipated “uncertainty on tariffs in the short term” but added that “we remain positive on nearshoring over the medium and long run.”

The current USD:MXN exchange rate is “an attractive entry point” for investors to Mexico, he said.

Former president Peña Nieto, Trump and Canada's Justin Trudeau signed the new agreement in 2018.
While many Mexicans are anxious about a Donald Trump presidency hurting Mexico, Banco Base’s Gabriela Siller reminded her followers on X that Trump signed the USMCA free trade agreement in 2018.

A volatile day on the Mexican Stock Exchange 

The Mexican Stock Exchanges benchmark index declined more than 2.5% shortly after opening, but ended the day 1.77% higher.

The El Economista newspaper reported that the turnaround was supported by investors snapping up stocks that dropped in value early in the day.

With reports from Reuters and El Economista

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Three tractor trailers parked, completely blocking a major roadway. From elft to right, they are lime green, white and white.

National Guard to work with tracking firms in 5 states to find stolen cargo vehicles

MND Staff - 0
The Guard will work with vehicle tracking companies in five high-risk states to find the thousands of cargo vehicles hijacked and stolen each year on Mexico's highways.
Some dams in Mexico maintain historic lows, due to the extended drought in the country.

Mexico’s water reserves remain at historic lows as rainy season ends

MND Staff - 0
Though the rainy season seemed heavy this summer, Mexico's water reserves are at levels 12% lower than the historical average.
Sheinbaum has not shared an official statement regarding Trump's victory, saying "It's prudent to wait" until vote counting has concluded in the United States.

Sheinbaum on Trump victory: ‘There is no reason for concern’

MND Staff - 4
After seeking to reassure Mexicans about the impact of a second Trump presidency, Sheinbaum declared that Mexico "always moves forward."

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC