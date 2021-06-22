Mexico seen as bastion on calendar of Formula E electric car race

Mexico is a prized host for Formula E races, the competition’s regional director said on the eve of the sixth annual race in Mexico, held this year in Puebla.

Races normally awarded to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. But when the circuit was converted into a hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic, Puebla took over hosting duties: the city showcased two days of racing over the weekend at the Autódromo Internacional Miguel E. Abed.

Formula E Latin America director Álvaro Buenaventura stated how highly Mexico is valued by organizers. “For us Mexico is one of the bastions of the calendar, it is one of our star dates and it is one of Formula E’s favorite countries. Whether it is Puebla, Mexico City or another city in the country, the goal is to keep coming to Mexico,” he said.

He added that Mexican fans were an important factor. “We have a very important fan base in this country. There is a motorsport culture, even more so now seeing how [Formula 1 driver] Checo [Pérez] is doing … it is a priority to keep coming to Mexico for Formula E,” he said.

The director explained that the track in Puebla was chosen in some part because of family connections. “The Abed family are from Puebla. José Abed is the vice-president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) at the global level; and Jorge, his son, is director of the [national association] OMDAI.”

However, he made it clear that Mexico City remains the prime destination. “For us, [Autódromo] Hermanos Rodríguez fulfills all the good things about being in the center of the country with incredible facilities. If we were going to Mexico City, we would continue with the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez without any doubt,” he said.

The weekend’s race in Puebla was won by Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara for ROKiT Venturi Racing, which took him to the top of the leader board.

With reports from AS México