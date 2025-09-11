Thursday, September 11, 2025
Facing US pressure, Mexico to raise tariffs on Chinese cars to 50%

MND Staff
Steering wheel of a BYD brand chinese electric car
The tariffs would affect Chinese brands like Byd, Chirey and Changan, as well as brands that import models from China, such as Kia and General Motors. (Joshua Fernández/Unsplash)

Mexico’s tariff on cars imported from China and some other Asian countries will increase to 50% if President Claudia Sheinbaum’s tariff plan is approved by Congress.

Sheinbaum sent a legislative proposal to the lower house of Congress on Tuesday that aims to modify the Law on General Import and Export Taxes so that tariffs as high as 50% can be imposed on a wide range of imports from countries with which Mexico doesn’t have a free trade agreement.

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard at AIFA airport
Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Wednesday shared more details about Mexico’s plan to institute new tariffs on a variety of products, including Chinese vehicles. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

The reform bill will almost certainly be approved as the ruling Morena party and its allies dominate both houses of Congress.

At an event at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport in México state on Wednesday, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico would increase the tariff on Chinese cars to the maximum level permitted by the World Trade Organization.

“They already have a tariff. What we’re going to do is raise it to the maximum allowed,” he said, referring to an existing 20% duty on cars made in China and other countries with which Mexico doesn’t have a free trade agreement, such as South Korea and India.

“… We’re going to take it higher, [to the level] the World Trade Organization allows us, which is up to 50%. Why? Because the prices at which they’re arriving to Mexico are below what we call reference prices,” Ebrard said.

“I’m going to explain that a little bit. On each product you have a reference price. When a product arrives to your country below the reference price, if it’s just one product, you do an anti-dumping investigation. A single product. But if they are a lot [of products], what do you do? You modify your tariff because if you don’t the national industry is at a disadvantage. So, for that reason, we’re taking that measure,” he said.

Ebrard said that the “main objective” of Sheinbaum’s tariff plan — which seeks to impose new tariffs on around 1,400 different products including some auto parts — is to “protect already established jobs.”

He also said it is aimed at “protecting Mexico’s strategic industries.”

“The Mexican automotive industry is 23% of national manufacturing. So we have to protect it. One of the ways to protect it is to increase the tariffs that these light vehicles pay,” Ebrard said.

Chinese cars have become very popular in Mexico 

Sales in Mexico of vehicles made by Chinese automakers such as BYD — the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer — and Chirey have increased significantly in recent years. In fact, Mexico has become the top export market for Chinese vehicles.

Mexico also imports cars made in China by U.S. automakers such as General Motors and Ford.

Analysis: Chinese cars pour in to Mexico, rattling the USMCA

In 2024, more than 20% of new light vehicles purchased in Mexico were made in China, according to data from the national statistics agency INEGI. JAC, in a joint venture with a Mexican company, is the only Chinese automaker that currently makes cars in Mexico.

In addition to cars made in China, vehicles manufactured in countries such as South Korea and India will face a 50% duty when entering Mexico if Sheinbaum’s tariff proposal is approved by Congress. Cars made in Japan and Europe, which have free trade agreements with Mexico, would not be subject to the 50% tariff. Cars made in the United States and Canada can enter Mexico tariff-free thanks to the USMCA free trade pact, even as the U.S. collects tariffs on Mexican vehicles.

Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base, said on X that demand for Chinese cars in Mexico will increase in the short term due to the announcement of the 50% tariff, “which will increase their price.”

In a separate post, she wrote, “The tariffs on imports from countries with which Mexico doesn’t have a trade agreement have two objectives: 1) greater tax collection and 2) to get on well with [Donald] Trump.”

Increasing tariffs on China could help Mexico in its negotiations with the United States and Canada during next year’s review of the USMCA.

Still, Jorge Guajardo, a former Mexican ambassador to China who now works as an advisor on global risk, asserted that Sheinbaum’s proposed tariffs are not motivated by a desire to appease the United States.

A X post by Gabriela Siller reading "The imports that will be subject to tariffs in Mexico come from: China 🇨🇳 with 71.19% of the imports that will have tariffs, South Korea 🇰🇷 with 8.19%, India 🇮🇳 with 3.75%, Thailand 🇹🇭 with 3.35%, Taiwan 🇹🇼 with 2.52%, Indonesia 🇮🇩 with 2.35%, Bangladesh 🇧🇩 with 1.99%, Brazil 🇧🇷 with 1.62%, Cambodia 🇰🇭 with 1.24%, and Turkey 🇹🇷 with 1.12%.These countries in total account for 97.33% of the imported products to which the tariff will be increased. The weighted average tariff is estimated to be 33.96%."
The new tariffs mean that over 70% of Chinese imports will soon be subject to import duties, Banco Base economist Gabriela Siller said in a post on X. (X)

“These tariffs are in response to Mexican industry asking for them,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“They have nothing to do with the U.S. It’s weird, but sometimes countries actually act in their own self interest. Who knew?”

‘A drastic change for the vehicle trade’

Guillermo Rosales, president of the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors, said that the tariff decision by the Sheinbaum administration “represents a drastic change for the vehicle trade” in Mexico.

“As available inventories are depleted, prices would have to be adjusted. Competition in the domestic market will be limited, and consumers will have less choice,” he said.

“… The cost of purchasing electrified vehicles, plug-ins, hybrids and pure electrics will also rise,” Rosales said.

Citing analysts, the South China Morning Post reported Thursday that “Chinese carmakers will likely feel the sting of Mexico’s anticipated 50 per cent tariff on cars imported from Asia, but their competitive prices and global operations may offset some of the pain.”

“Chinese car prices are so competitive that even after taking into account the tariff increase, certain brands and models, especially the most affordable ones, are still profitable,” said James Chin, a professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania in Australia.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

