Mexico was ‘narco-state’ under former president Calderón, declares AMLO

Mexico was a narco-state during the administration of former president Felipe Calderón, given the evidence that has been coming out against his former security minister, president López Obrador said Monday.

He told his morning press conference that in the past he had believed the term was incorrect but today, based on evidence against Genaro García Luna that has been released by authorities in the United States, the president feels otherwise.

“… with everything that is coming to light, one can say Mexico was a narco-state because the government had been taken over.”

None of the evidence has been proven in court.

“It is truly a disgraceful matter that [García] acted as minister while at the same time he protected one of the organized crime gangs,” the president declared.

García is in a United States prison awaiting trial. He is accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribes to protect the Sinaloa Cartel.

The president’s comments followed questions about U.S. drug charges against two former officials who were close to García. He said Ramón Pequeño García and Luis Cárdenas Palomino will be investigated by the Attorney General’s Office.

Later this morning, Calderón accused the president of carrying out a “political persecution” against him and rejected “categorically” that Mexico was a narco-state during his term between 2006 and 2012.

“It’s political harassment on the part of the president and his people against me … it’s political revenge …”

Calderón bested López Obrador in the 2006 presidential election.

Calderón said the latter was attempting to divert attention away from the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout.

