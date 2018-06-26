Mexico wins university football championship for third time

News

No other country has won the tournament since it began in 2014

Mexico’s American football team won its third consecutive title at the World University Championships Sunday in Harbin, China, winning every game in the round-robin tournament.

No other country has won the event since its inauguration in 2014.

Team Mexico defeated host nation China, the U.S. and South Korea before winning the final 39-3 against Japan.

The Japanese team took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter but Mexico came back in the second with a touchdown and a field goal to end the half at 10-3. Mexico moved into an even higher gear after that and Team Japan was held to its three points.

The United States finished second after beating Korea 69-0.

Mexico won the inaugural World University Championships in Sweden in 2014 and won again in 2016 in Monterrey, Mexico, when it beat Team USA.

The next championships will be held in 2020 in Hungary.

Mexico News Daily