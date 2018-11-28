Mexico women’s team makes history advancing to world cup final

Mexico’s national U17 women’s soccer team made history today, becoming the first Mexican team at any age level to get to the final of a women’s world cup.
The team beat Canada 1-0 in the semi-final match of the FIFA U17 world cup championship in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Team captain Nicole Pérez scored the lone goal in a penalty kick in the first half.
The team plays for the championship on Saturday against Spain, which beat New Zealand in the other semi-final game.
Mexico, Canada and New Zealand all made history in Uruguay by advancing to the last four for the first time in a U17 women’s world cup.
It was also the first time that an Asian team has not participated in a semi-final at the tournament.
