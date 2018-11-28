Mexico women’s team makes history advancing to world cup final

News

Mexico's captain takes a penalty kick that scored the game's only goal.

The U17 team plays Spain in the final after beating Canada 1-0

Mexico’s national U17 women’s soccer team made history today, becoming the first Mexican team at any age level to get to the final of a women’s world cup.

The team beat Canada 1-0 in the semi-final match of the FIFA U17 world cup championship in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Team captain Nicole Pérez scored the lone goal in a penalty kick in the first half.

The team plays for the championship on Saturday against Spain, which beat New Zealand in the other semi-final game.

Mexico, Canada and New Zealand all made history in Uruguay by advancing to the last four for the first time in a U17 women’s world cup.

It was also the first time that an Asian team has not participated in a semi-final at the tournament.

Mexico News Daily