Cost of Mexico’s ‘basic food basket’ is up 4.4% in urban areas

The cost of Mexico’s basic food basket, or canasta básica, saw an annualized rise of 3% in rural areas and 4.4% in urban areas in December, outpacing inflation, which was 3.69% at the end of 2025.

The basic food basket contains 24 products considered essential for Mexican households, such as oil, rice, tuna, sugar, meat, onions, beans, eggs, tomatoes, milk, white bread, potatoes, whole chicken and tortillas, as well as soap and toilet paper.

In urban areas, the basic food basket currently costs approximately 2,467.15 pesos per month vs. 1,854.39 pesos per month in rural areas.

Prices for food and other goods and services increased by 177.98 pesos (US $9.90) in urban regions of Mexico and by 116.89 pesos ($6.50) in rural areas on average over the course of the past year.

Outside the basic basket, personal care products and public transportation saw the biggest price increase in rural areas, rising by 6.2% and 6.6% annually, respectively. Meanwhile, in urban areas, there were significant cost increases associated with education, culture, recreation and personal care.

The price of Mexico’s basic food basket varies significantly according to region, with one of the most expensive cities being San Luis Potosí in the Bajío region, according to the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco).

Profeco’s “Who’s Who in Consumer Prices” platform shows that one Walmart supermarket in San Luis Potosí was charging 903.30 pesos ($50.30) for the basic basket, just below a Soriana supermarket store in the northern state of Durango, where it cost 939.79 pesos ($52.40).

Meanwhile, the lowest-priced basic basket was found in the northeastern border state of Tamaulipas, in a Chedraui store, at 784.70 pesos ($43.80), showing just how much basic food prices can vary by region.

Profeco reminded consumers that food prices are not static and can vary depending on several factors, such as supermarket operating costs, supply and demand and the conditions of fruit and vegetable harvests.

The agency urged the public to regularly consult its digital platform to compare prices to ensure they are making informed purchases.

With reports from La Jornada and El Universal